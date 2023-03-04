AIADMK district secretaries meet to be held on March 9

CHENNAI: The meeting of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) district secretaries will be held on March 9 at the party's headquarters in Chennai, according to a Daily Thanthi report

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of the party's interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

According to the report, the meeting is to discuss about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.