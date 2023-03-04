AIADMK district secretaries meet to be held on March 9

CHENNAI: The meeting of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) district secretaries will be held on March 9 at the party's headquarters in Chennai, according to a Daily Thanthi report
The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of the party's interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.
According to the report, the meeting is to discuss about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android