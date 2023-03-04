‘Tamil speakers will dip in TN if...': H Raja amid migrants row

CHENNAI: Amid reports of migrant workers getting attacked in Tamil Nadu and the State government's swift attempt to pacify tensions, BJP leader H Raja has warned that Tamil speaking people will become a minority if they continue in the path of alcoholism.

Meeting the scribes, H Raja said Tamil industrialists are bringing in huge number of workers from North India because Tamil people have been misled by the Dravidian government into alcoholism. At this rate, in 10 years Tamil people will become a minority in Tamil Nadu if they don't take up works in the State, he said.