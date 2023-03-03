Cauvery bridge near Srirangam to open on March 4

CHENNAI: The Cauvery bridge connecting Srirangam and Tiruchy has been closed maintenance work would be reopened from September 10 last year.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the maintainance works of the bridge have been completed, and will be reopened tomorrow (March 4).

The bridge is one of the major landmarks of Tiruchy district and was built in the year 1976. There have been many cracks on the bridge and basic maintainance works were undertaken but the problems still persist.

Following this, ₹6.87 crore has been allocated for major maintainance works and only two-wheelers and pedestrians are allowed to use it, with a gap of 2 meters.

It is also reported that cars and heavy vehicles were diverted to Srirangam through the bypass. This diversion has caused a lot of traffic jam on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway.