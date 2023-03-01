All set for counting of votes in Erode East by-poll

The campaign was led by Edappadi K Palaniswami and challenger O Panneerselvam's camp, which withdrew its candidate disappeared from the poll scene. For the AIADMK, the Supreme Court's directive allowing Palaniswami to continue to lead the party proved to be the much needed shot in the arm for the party.

The official said that the polled 1,70,192 votes on February 27 for the by-poll would be counted at the Institute of Road and Transport Engineering college premises here.

The turnout was 74.79 per cent with the constituency having a total of 2,27,547 voters. As many as 16 tables have been put up for counting of votes and the counting process is likely to be completed in about 15 rounds.

More than 48 CCTV cameras have been installed in the counting centre and adequate number of police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed for security.