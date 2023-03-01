Erode by-poll: 3-tier security with CCTVs deployed at counting centre
TIRUCHY: A three-tier security with three shifts has been deployed at the counting centre at the Government Engineering College (IRTT), Chithode, along with CCTV surveillance where the EVMs for the Erode East Assembly bypoll are kept for counting, which is scheduled on March 2.
The EVMs along with VVPAT machines used in 238 polling stations for the bypoll have been sealed and transported to the centre and locked in two strong rooms in the college in the presence of the District Election Officer and Collector H Krishnanunni, General Observer Raj Kumar Yadav, Returning Officer for the Constituency K Sivakumar and representatives of recognised political parties in the early hours of Tuesday at around 5.30 am as the EVMs from Rajajipuram Polling Station (no 153) reached at around 11.45 pm on Monday.
After sealing the strong rooms in the presence of the political party representatives and the officials, the district election officer Krishnanunni told the reporters that a three tier security has been deployed in the counting centre round the clock with three shifts each having 150 personnel, including para military forces, armed police and the local police personnel.
“A total of 450 personnel are deployed on the premises. This apart, 40 fire and rescue personnel with two fire engines are also placed on duty,” said Krishnanunni.
This apart, the strong rooms and the corridors leading to the strong rooms are kept under CCTV surveillance, which would livecast in the monitors kept outside for viewing by the candidates and their representatives.
As many as 16 tables are made ready in two rooms. Each table would have two counting officials and one micro observer and votes would be counted in 15 rounds, which would commence with the postal vote counting by 8 am on March 2, the Collector said.
