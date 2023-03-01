Erode by-poll: 3-tier security with CCTVs deployed at counting centre

The EVMs along with VVPAT machines used in 238 polling stations for the bypoll have been sealed and transported to the centre and locked in two strong rooms in the college in the presence of the District Election Officer and Collector H Krishnanunni, General Observer Raj Kumar Yadav, Returning Officer for the Constituency K Sivakumar and representatives of recognised political parties in the early hours of Tuesday at around 5.30 am as the EVMs from Rajajipuram Polling Station (no 153) reached at around 11.45 pm on Monday.