Battleground Erode East: Meet the top contenders of the bypoll

CHENNAI: EVKS Elangovan (Congress)

The Veteran Congress leader would fight for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the Erode East constituency that fell vacant due to the demise of his son Thirumahan Everaa. The former Lok Sabha member is hailed as TN unit's firefighter by the top echelons of Congress party for ensuring the party survives and stays afloat despite split. While it was expected the by-poll ticket would go to Everaa's brother Sanjay, alliance leader DMK placed its bet on Elangovan due to his experience and that Sanjay was not into active politics. Elangovan has held the Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles portfolio from 2004-2009. He was an MP from Gobichettipalayam during UPA-I, and was an MLA from Sathyamangalam from 1984-1989 on his electoral debut. He is married to Varalakshmi, and the couple has two sons, Thirumahan Everaa (Late) and Sanjay.

Previous performance

Lok Sabha Election (2019) in Theni constituency - Lost by 76,693 votes against OP Raveendranath.

What works

His political experience comes handy and he could ride the sympathy wave of his son's demise.

What doesn't

Elangovan's age and health may not be in his favour to actively work for his constituency, if in case he wins. Allegations of DMK confining voters into shelters could make his candidacy unpopular. The delay in distribution of Pongal veshtis and sarees has dismayed the power loom workers, and the possibility of this factor working against the DMK alliance is not negligible.