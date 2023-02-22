TamilNadu

T'malai ATMs heist: Court extends police custody of accused by 7 days

The duo was part of a gang, which stole Rs 72.50 lakh from three ATMs in Tiruvannamalai town on February 12
Screengrab from the video
Screengrab from the video
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The accused in the sensational Tiruvannamalai ATMs heist case, who were produced before a court today, will be taken in police custody for 7 days, as per a new order. Earlier, they were produced before judicial magistrate who remanded them to custody till March 3.

The duo was part of a gang, which stole Rs 72.50 lakh from three ATMs in Tiruvannamalai town on February 12.

Screengrab from the video
T'malai heist: Probe on to recover remaining stolen money

Mohammed Arif (35) of Sonari village in Nu district in Haryana and Azad (37) of Baimakera village in Punhana district in the same State were arrested by the special team led by Tiruvannamalai SP K Karthikeyan with the cooperation of the Haryana police.

The arrested duo were brought to Tamil Nadu by air and finally to Tiruvannamalai town by road on Sunday.

Screengrab from the video
T’malai ATMs heist: 6 cops, including asst inspector, transferred

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tiruvannamalai
ATM heist
Robbery in Chennai
Tiruvannamalai robbery
Tiruvannamalai ATM robbery
ATM robbery in TN
North Zone IG Kannan
ATMs robbery
T’malai ATMs robbery
Tiruvannamalai heist
IG Kannan
Mohammad Arif
Accused Mohammad Arif
ATM robbery accused
Cops on T’malai
Arif and Azad

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in