T'malai ATMs heist: Court extends police custody of accused by 7 days

CHENNAI: The accused in the sensational Tiruvannamalai ATMs heist case, who were produced before a court today, will be taken in police custody for 7 days, as per a new order. Earlier, they were produced before judicial magistrate who remanded them to custody till March 3.

The duo was part of a gang, which stole Rs 72.50 lakh from three ATMs in Tiruvannamalai town on February 12.