T’malai ATMs heist: Nine special police teams to track burglar gang
TIRUVANNAMALAI: The police have constituted 9 special teams to track down the gang which stole more than Rs 72 lakh from 4 ATMs in Tiruvannamalai town, Kalasapakkam and Polur towns on Saturday night, North zone IG Kannan revealed on Monday.
Refusing to state where exactly the special teams have gone, he said release of such information would be inimical to the investigations, but assured that results would be revealed in a few days.
All the affected ATMs were closed. However, police were concentrating on the possible routes the culprits might have used to escape into either Andhra Pradesh or Karnataka through Vellore, Ranipet or Tirupattur districts and hence intensive checking was continued at the border check posts as also at the toll plaza at Pallikonda, 20 km from Vellore, on the Chennai–Bengaluru National Highway.
Vellore range DIG MS Muthusamy said based on the welding machine used, it would have taken them around 15 minutes to cut into a machine. “We are undertaking investigating on this angle,” he said. All four ATMs were broken into within two hours it was said.
