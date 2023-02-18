T’malai ATMs heist: Arrested duo remanded till March 3
TIRUVANNAMALAI: The two thieves who were part of a gang, which stole Rs 72.50 lakh from three ATMs in Tiruvannamalai town on February 12 and caught by a special police party in Haryana a day ago were brought to Tiruvannamalai town on Saturday and produced before judicial magistrate 1 who remanded them to custody till March 3.
The arrested duo identified as Mohammed Arif (35) of Sonari village in Nu district in Haryana and Azad (37) of Baimakera village in Punhana district in the same state were arrested by the special team led by Tiruvannamalai SP K Karthikeyan with the cooperation of the Haryana police.
The arrested duo were brought to Tamil Nadu by air and finally to Tiruvannamalai town by road around 2.30 am. They were interrogated from 4 am in the Tiruvannamalai town police station.
They were brought to the Tiruvannamalai RDO’s office and from there taken to the integrated court complex and produced before judicial magistrate 1, K Kaviarasan who remanded them to custody till March 3.
They were then taken to the Vellore Central Prison and incarcerated there.
Police have decided to seek the custody of the duo for further investigation and interrogation, sources revealed.
