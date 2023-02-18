T’malai ATMs heist: Arrested duo remanded till March 3

The arrested duo were brought to Tamil Nadu by air and finally to Tiruvannamalai town by road around 2.30 am. They were interrogated from 4 am in the Tiruvannamalai town police station.

They were brought to the Tiruvannamalai RDO’s office and from there taken to the integrated court complex and produced before judicial magistrate 1, K Kaviarasan who remanded them to custody till March 3.

They were then taken to the Vellore Central Prison and incarcerated there.