Medical seat based on merit, don’t trust agents, colleges warn parents
CHENNAI: As admissions begin in medical colleges in the State for the upcoming academic year, medical colleges have warned parents to stay alert against any fraudulent agents promising seats for money, especially in the private sector.
Since the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) streamlines the medical education sector in a particular manner, seats are declared for all categories with the State government authorities. So, medical colleges claim that it was impossible for anyone to fulfil promises of seats.
Representatives from the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research said: “The seat allotment is based on merit and no outsiders are encouraged while doing so. With NEET, we entertain contacts only after seat allotment from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. We contact only those to whom a seat has been allotted.”
Medical colleges admit that there have been incidents when parents have come for counselling sessions based on some referral that did not have any relation to the college, and this has led to many conflicts.
A representative from a medical college in Medavakkam averred, “We’ve published a disclaimer on our website to prevent issues that cause misunderstanding to the parents. We also give all the details in the brochure too. However, still parents fall for the fraudulent agents and end up losing money.”
Administrative officers from a private medical college affiliated with Dr MGR Medical University stated that the medical college does not accept admissions based on referrals. “Seats are distributed as per the allotment set by the State government. Parents should educate themselves on the rules and regulations regarding medical education and not try to admit their children through any agents,” they added.
