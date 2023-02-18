Prez Murmu on two-day visit to Tamil Nadu: Check itinerary

CHENNAI: President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu starting today. This will be her first visit to Tamil Nadu after assuming charge as the country’s 15th President.
Special security arrangements have been made for her smooth participation in the celebrations.
Murmu is scheduled to arrive at Madurai airport at 11:45 am on Saturday by a chartered flight from Delhi.
She will be heading towards Meenakshi Amman Temple from the airport.
After the temple visit, the President will take a flight to Coimbatore and arrive around 3:10 pm, and will be honoured and welcomed on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu.
From the airport, she will arrive at the Government Guest House at Racecourse Coimbatore, where she will rest for some time.
Murmu would be the Chief guest at the Maha Shivratri function at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.
She will arrive at 5:45 pm and worship at Dhyanalinga and Yogeswara Linga at Isha Foundation.
The President will depart at around 7:30 pm and rest for the night at Government Guest House at Racecourse Coimbatore.
Murmu will take a helicopter from Coimbatore airport on Sunday at 9 am to Wellington Military Centre, Coonoor in Nilgiris District., where she will pay respect by placing a wreath at the war memorial.
At 12.00 pm on Sunday, she is scheduled to take a helicopter and arrive at the Coimbatore airport, from where she will fly back to Delhi.
Security arrangements have been intensified in Coimbatore and the Nilgiris ahead of the visit of the President.
According to a report from Daily Thanthi, Coimbatore has been deployed with 5 layers of police security.
The police are also engaged in intensive security at the airport, government guest house and the roads on which the President will be travelling.
Around 1,900 policemen in Coimbatore and 3,100 policemen in the suburbs and a total of 5,000 policemen are engaged in security purpose across the district.
Strict orders to ban drones from flying in Coimbatore today and tomorrow are issued.
On the occasion of the President's visit, helicopter rehearsals were carried out yesterday at the Wellington Gymkhana Club in Coonoor, Nilgiris district.
