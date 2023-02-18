President Murmu to embark on two-day visit to Tamil Nadu today

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu starting Saturday.

She will be departing from Delhi on February 18 and is scheduled to arrive at Madurai at 12 noon on the same day.

On February 18, the President will grace the Mahashivaratri celebrations, organised by the Isha Foundation at Coimbatore.

On February 19, she will visit the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington and address the members of the 78th Staff Course.

Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's two-day visit to Madurai, the security arrangements are being beefed up, state police sources earlier informed.

Notably, President Murmu will also be going to Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple for having the darshan of Lord Meenakshi Amman.

Ahead of the President's visit, her security team personally inspected the security arrangements in Madurai on Thursday. The District Collector also held a consultative meeting with the officers of all departments inside the temple, the sources said.

As per the sources, President will participate in the Annadhana program after completing the Swami Darshan at the temple.

The security team is also collecting details of those staying in the hotels in Madurai. The security checks on passengers at railway stations and airports have also been intensified.

Also, the flying of drones has been banned in the Madurai district on February 17 and 18, the sources added.