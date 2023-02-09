Prez Murmu to visit Madurai Meenakshi Temple on Feb 18?

CHENNAI: Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Tamil Nadu on February 18, security arrangements are being made in Madurai Meenakshi temple as it is being reported she will be in the Temple town on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

She would be leaving for Madurai in a chartered flight and arrive at the Temple at 12 pm. From Madurai she is expected to leave for Coimbatore to take part in Isha yoga centre's Mahashivratri event.

However, an official information of her visit would only be given 2 days prior to the event.

Previously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Meenakshi Temple in 2021. This would be Murmu's first visit to Madurai after she took office.