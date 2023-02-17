TamilNadu

Maha Shivratri: Schools in Thiruvarur dist to remain closed

Earlier, it was announced that the schools in the district would function on February 18 and 25 as schools were reported to be closed on February 2 and 3.
Representative image
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: On the occasion of the Maha Shivratri festival, Thiruvarur Chief Education Officer (CEO) announced that schools in the Tiruvarur district will remain closed tomorrow and on Feburary 25, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

