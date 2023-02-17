Maha Shivratri: Schools in Thiruvarur dist to remain closed

CHENNAI: On the occasion of the Maha Shivratri festival, Thiruvarur Chief Education Officer (CEO) announced that schools in the Tiruvarur district will remain closed tomorrow and on Feburary 25, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Earlier, it was announced that the schools in the district would function on February 18 and 25 as schools were reported to be closed on February 2 and 3.