Coimbatore: Five arrested in murder of youth near court complex

CHENNAI: The police have arrested five accused involved in the murder of a 24-year-old at Gopalapuram near the combined court complex in Coimbatore.
On Monday, two men -- Gokul and his friend Manoj -- reportedly appeared at the court for a criminal case when a group of unidentified men apprehended and attacked them with sickles. In this incident, one died on the spot and the other was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries.
Earlier, Leader of opposition and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised the DMK government for the deteriorating law and order in the State and demanded Chief Minister M K Stalin to ensure the safety and security of the people.
Seconding EPS, State BJP president K Annamalai also criticised the government over the murders in Coimbatore city. He tweeted on Monday that Coimbatore has turned into a "city of murders" and gun culture is emerging here.
