Kovai murders: EPS flays DMK govt over L&O situation in TN

CHENNAI: Leader of opposition and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday criticised the DMK government for the deteriorating law and order in the State and demanded Chief Minister M K Stalin to ensure the safety and security of the people.

EPS posted a series of tweets to hit out at the DMK government over the string of murders in Coimbatore in the last two days in Coimbatore, burglaries of four ATM outlets in Tiruvannamalai and heist at a jewellery shop in Chennai took place in the last few days.

“On seeing these incidents, it creates a doubt whether law and order was in place in Tamil Nadu. The people were fearing to step out of their house in this 'incompetent' state government. The recent incidents were proof for lawlessness in the state,” EPS tweeted and demanded the TN government to take swift action to ensure the safety and security of the people of the State.