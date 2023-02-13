Kovai murders: EPS flays DMK govt over L&O situation in TN

CHENNAI: Leader of opposition and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday criticised the DMK government for the deteriorating law and order in the State and demanded Chief Minister M K Stalin to ensure the safety and security of the people.
EPS posted a series of tweets to hit out at the DMK government over the string of murders in Coimbatore in the last two days in Coimbatore, burglaries of four ATM outlets in Tiruvannamalai and heist at a jewellery shop in Chennai took place in the last few days.
“On seeing these incidents, it creates a doubt whether law and order was in place in Tamil Nadu. The people were fearing to step out of their house in this 'incompetent' state government. The recent incidents were proof for lawlessness in the state,” EPS tweeted and demanded the TN government to take swift action to ensure the safety and security of the people of the State.
Joining the issue, state BJP president K Annamalai criticised the government over the murders in Coimbatore city. He tweeted that Coimbatore has turned into a "city of murders" and gun culture is emerging here.
The entire cabinet has been dispatched to the Erode East constituency for the election campaign, thereby the 'incompetent' DMK government has pushed the state into an unsafe situation and put the people at risk. He demanded the CM to focus on the basis of the governance and take stern measures to maintain law and order, Annamalai said in his social media post.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android