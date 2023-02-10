'Impact of fog conditions in TN to subside in next 4-5 days'

CHENNAI: S Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai on Friday stated that the impact of fog conditions in Tamil Nadu will subside in the next four to five days.

He said, "Let's call January and February as months of winter. Temperatures in February range from 30 degrees to 21 degrees Celsius. Because of the low temperature and lack of wind during night-time cloudless conditions, the water droplets settle on the dust in the air and give us this type of environment. This is something that can happen in a few areas."

"As the maximum temperature continues to rise at present, the impact of this fog condition will subside in the next four to five days," he added.