Misty mornings likely to prevail in Chennai, outskirts for 5 days

“Due to light to moderate easterlies/northeasterlies prevailing over the region in the lower tropospheric level, there was a drop in minimum temperature and mist witnessed in the city and outskirts. The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 25 degree Celsius and 29 degree Celsius in Nungambakkam on Tuesday. Also, the weather condition in the early morning is likely to continue till February 12,” said P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist E, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

He added that only when there is fog experienced in the city there would be a drastic decrease in the minimum temperature. However, there is no forecast for fog here.

In addition, several districts of Tamil Nadu are expected to record an increase in the temperature as dry weather is likely to prevail for the next few days. The coastal districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanniyakumari, Nagapattinam, and Cuddalore won’t record soaring temperatures due to the change in wind direction.

The interior isolated pockets are expected to witness an increase in the maximum temperature because the summer season is expected to start soon, as the sun rises in the northern hemisphere. “As per the seasonal prediction, the temperature is likely to be around normal and below normal in February. However, the exposure to heat might increase due to dry moisture over the sea,” said the official.