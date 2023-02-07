Vellore Corp springs into action to clear garbage after CM’s orders
VELLORE: The shifting of Ranipet and Tirupattur collectors and the Ranipet SP on February 3 a day after Chief Minister MK Stalin concluded his two-day field inspection in Vellore recently had an effect on the morale of the Vellore Corporation staff, who started cleaning five wards per day energetically following CM Stalin’s oral instructions.
On February 2, the CM undertook a direct inspection of areas near Bharathinagar in Sathuvachari. After visiting an under construction urban PHC, when Stalin came out to receive petitions he noticed the area littered with garbage and sought an explanation from the Corporation staff. Later, he instructed to keep the entire city garbage-free.
Keeping in line with the instructions of the CM, Vellore Corporation staff decided to deploy machinery and 180 workers for removal of garbage from three wards per day. As per the plan, the work started in wards 21, 22 and 23 on Saturday.
Officials said that they would clean three wards every day between Tuesdays and Saturdays till all the 60 Corporation wards were covered. However, when work was underway on Saturday it was evident that civic officials who usually take ward cleaning casually were bent on doing a good job, especially after the transfer of two collectors and an SP.
Locals, who watched the cleaning/clearing drive on at full pace, wondered why it needed a CM to make civic staff do even their daily job. “The CM’s instruction to clean area littered with garbage indicated that conservancy staff failed to do even their daily job. Hence, surprise inspections are most welcome in Vellore town,” a resident said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android