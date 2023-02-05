'87K hectares of crops damaged, compensation will be provided'

CHENNAI: State Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Sakkarapani inspected the samba paddy crops affected by heavy rains in Budalur in Thanjavur district and assured that appropriate compensation will be provided to the farmers.

A team led by Minister R Sakkarapani inspected the samba paddy crops affected by heavy rains in Budalur. The Minister also asked the farmers about the impact caused by the unseasonal rainfall.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, he stated that 87,000 hectares of crops were affected in the delta districts and appropriate compensation will be provided to the farmers.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged relaxation of paddy procurement norms including stipulation on moisture content.

On Saturday, after the unseasonal rain across the state, the officials commenced crop damage assessment across the Delta region and it was estimated to be in 1.50 lakh acres. The process would continue today and the farmers demanded a compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre.