Officials commence crop damage assessment across Delta districts

According to the agricultural officials, since the crops submerged in the water due to continuous rains, the harvest activities were stopped. “Now, there is less rain and the water has started to recede from the fields. We will wait for two more days as the actual damage could be ascertained thereafter. If the condition prevails, we will commence the assessment again. So, at present, we consider them as submerged. If the damage of the crops is more than 33 per cent, we will prepare a report and submit the same to the government,” one of the senior agri officials said on condition of anonymity.