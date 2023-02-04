Officials commence crop damage assessment across Delta districts
TIRUCHY: After the untimely rain across the state, the officials commenced crop damage assessment across the Delta region on Saturday and it was estimated to be in 1.50 lakh acres. The process would continue on Sunday and the farmers demanded a compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre.
According to official sources, samba and thalady were cultivated over 10.50 lakh acre in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai and the harvest had commenced a few weeks back and was gradually picking up. However, an unpredicted rainfall had damaged harvest ready paddy in more than 1.50 lakh acre and around 30,000 acre pulses across the region. As the ready for harvest paddy had been damaged in many areas while in some areas, the paddy submerged in the rainwater and so the harvest, which was going on in a fast track mode had a hindrance.
Meanwhile, based on the alarm raised by the farmers, the crop damage assessment commenced from Friday evening in a few places and on Saturday in many areas.
According to the agricultural officials, since the crops submerged in the water due to continuous rains, the harvest activities were stopped. “Now, there is less rain and the water has started to recede from the fields. We will wait for two more days as the actual damage could be ascertained thereafter. If the condition prevails, we will commence the assessment again. So, at present, we consider them as submerged. If the damage of the crops is more than 33 per cent, we will prepare a report and submit the same to the government,” one of the senior agri officials said on condition of anonymity.
Meanwhile, the farmers demanded a compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre. “Considering the input cost and other expenses, the government should fix compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre. The government should support the farmers who have insured the crops to get their insurance claims on time,” said PR Pandian, president, Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations.
He also demanded to conduct the assessment in the presence of the farmers and submit the report to the government immediately.
