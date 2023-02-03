Know your limits: AIADMK's Singai Ramachandran lambasts CT Ravi

CHENNAI: AIADMK's IT Wing secretary Singai Ramachandran pilloried BJP leader CT Ravi for "dictating what AIADMK should do".

In a strongly worded statement, Ramachandran on his social media handle asked "who the hell is @CTRavi_BJP to tell what we should do in our party?". He further asked will the BJP leader be okay if they start telling what Karnataka BJP should do.

Lampooning BJP's state election performance, the AIADMK leader asked what makes the party that has not won against DMK contesting alone advise AIADMK that has ruled TN over for 30 years. Ramachandran warned the Karnataka leader to stay in his limits.