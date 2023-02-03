Know your limits: AIADMK's Singai Ramachandran lambasts CT Ravi

CHENNAI: AIADMK's IT Wing secretary Singai Ramachandran pilloried BJP leader CT Ravi for "dictating what AIADMK should do".
In a strongly worded statement, Ramachandran on his social media handle asked "who the hell is @CTRavi_BJP to tell what we should do in our party?". He further asked will the BJP leader be okay if they start telling what Karnataka BJP should do.
Lampooning BJP's state election performance, the AIADMK leader asked what makes the party that has not won against DMK contesting alone advise AIADMK that has ruled TN over for 30 years. Ramachandran warned the Karnataka leader to stay in his limits.
The AIADMK IT Wing secretary's statement comes closely on the heels of CT Ravi's press meet.
CT Ravi and Annamalai earlier met Edappadi Palaniswami and later spoke with media persons. They said O Panneerselvam and Edappadi Palaniswami should put up a united front to combat DMK.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday said that a General Council meeting including the OPS faction shall be convened to take a call on AIADMK's Erode East by-poll candidate. The bench also said that this interim arrangement should be made to take a call on the candidate by both the leaders.
