Convene GC to decide on Erode East by-poll candidate: SC to AIADMK

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Friday said that a General Council meeting including the OPS faction shall be convened to take a call on AIADMK's Erode East by-poll candidate. The bench also said that this interim arrangement should be made to take a call on the candidate by both the leaders.

With the by-elections approaching on February 27, both the AIADMK and Panneerselvam announced their nominees for the byelection.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Friday said it is trying to unite the AIADMK as unity is the need of the hour to take on the DMK and its allies and defeat the Congress nominee EVKS Elangovan in the by-poll.

With February 7 being the last date to file nominations, a decision from the Opposition party is expected to made soon.