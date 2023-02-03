Erode East by-poll: EPS, OPS must unite to take on DMK, says CT Ravi

CHENNAI: National General Secretary of BJP and Tamil Nadu incharge C T Ravi on Friday said they want a “united NDA and united AIADMK” to defeat the DMK in the Erode East Assembly poll. He insisted both the AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam should come together to field a single candidate for the common good of the people of the State.

“We will try to convince both of them to unite the AIADMK, which will help to defeat the DMK allies in the bypoll. We want an united NDA and united AIADMK to field a strong and common candidate against the Theeya Sakthi (Evil Force) for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu," Ravi told mediapersons at Kamalayalam after his meeting with EPS and OPS.

The meeting with the leaders of the two factions of the AIADMK was carried out as per the direction of their party’s national president JP Nadda. “I have conveyed a certain message of our national leader J P Nadda and urged both the leaders to work together,” he said and refused to disclose what transpired in the meetings.

When reporters asked whether the BJP support EPS or OPS if merger of the faction did not work out or it will field a candidate, Ravi said, “There is still time till February 7. They will announce their time at the appropriate time.”

State president of the party K Annamalai who accompanied Ravi to meet EPS and OPS said that they have reiterated the party stand and the national leader has also made it clear. He, however, refused to speak further.

Sources in the AIADMK said that the BJP leaders asked whether EPS and OPS withdraw their respective candidates and support a common candidate fielded by their party. OPS reportedly responded positively, while EPS refused to budge.

It may be recalled that EPS supporter and former minister D Jayakumar on Thursday said they will not backtrack from their decision in fielding their candidate in Erode East by-poll.