Day after Stalin visit, Ranipet, Tirupattur Collectors shunted out

CHENNAI: A day after Chief Minister MK Stalin concluded the first leg of his project “Chief Minister on Field” after touring three districts of Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday ordered the transfer of district Collectors of Ranipet and Tirupattur along with the SP of Ranipet.

A copy of the transfer order released to media said the Director of Social Defence Valarmathi IAS is transferred and posted as the Collector of Ranipet district. Ranipet District Collector Baskara Pandian IAS is transferred and posted as the Collector of Tirupattur, and Tirupattur Collector Amar Kushwaha IAS has been transferred and posted as Director of Social Defence.

In another transfer order, the government transferred Deepa Sathyan, SP, Ranipet to the police master control room in Chennai and DV Kiran Shruthi, DC cyber crime, Chennai was posted as the SP of the newly carved out Ranipet district.

Interestingly, the majority of the transfers issued by the Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and Home Secretary K Phanindar Reddy had the names of the officers who were serving in the three districts toured by Chief Minister. “Though the transfer of district Collectors and SPs is routine in the administration, the timing has created a sense of discussion among the young officials serving in districts,” said a senior government official at the Secretariat. Though no adverse remarks or reasons were given for the transfers, this move had created a sense of panic among district officials about the new Chief Minister on-field scheme, the official added.

It may be noted that CM Stalin had clarified that the objective of the new scheme was to help the public to have direct access to the Chief Minister and those senior officials touring along with him. Inspection of government schools, noon meal centres, hospitals, revenue and government buildings are also part of the scheme.