TamilNadu

TN govt orders transfer of three IAS officers

Accordingly, the Director of Social Defence Valarmathi IAS is transferred and posted as the Collector of Ranipet district.
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday ordered the transfer of three IAS officers.

Accordingly, the Director of Social Defence Valarmathi IAS is transferred and posted as the Collector of Ranipet district. Ranipet District Collector Baskara Pandian IAS is transferred and posted as the Collector of Tirupattur, and Tirupattur Collector Amar Kushwaha IAS has been transferred and posted as Director of Social Defence.

