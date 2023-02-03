By-polls: EPS holds emergency meeting with senior members in Erode

CHENNAI: AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) is holding an emergency meeting with senior party functionaries at a private luxury hotel at Villarasampatti in Erode on SC order to convey GC meeting to decide onErode East by-poll candidate, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Former AIADMK minister KA Sengottaiyan, SP Velumani, Thangamani, and others are said to have participated in the meeting.

According to reports, the EPS faction is planning to select a candidate after obtaining approval from the General Council members without convening the General Council meeting.

Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) said that a General Council meeting including the OPS faction shall be convened to take a call on AIADMK's Erode East by-poll candidate. The bench also said that this interim arrangement should be made to take a call on the candidate by both leaders.