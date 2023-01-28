Stalin’s next: ‘CM on field inspection’, to meet people in dists
CHENNAI: People need not travel painstakingly from far-off districts to the state capital to air their grievances to the Chief Minister. The state machinery, mainly the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues would travel to the districts to lend ears to the people and assess the progress of their schemes.
Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch a scheme called, ‘Kala Aaivil Muthalamaichar’ (Chief Minister on field inspection) to review the progress of development and welfare works implemented by the government in districts from February 1. To begin with, the CM will review the implementation of government schemes in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts on February 1 and 2, an announcement from the state government said on Saturday.
Progress of schemes implemented by the Health, Education, Rural Development, and Municipal Administration departments, and services offered by the Revenue department, as well as road works, livelihood development projects, youth skill development, public infrastructure and child nutrition would be reviewed during the field inspection.
On the first day of the field inspection on February 1, the CM will elicit views/requests of farmers’ representatives, self-help groups and trade bodies in the region. The CM will also review the law and order situation of the region with the four district SPs, DIGs of police and IG (North) the same evening.
As a part of the review, the ministers and secretaries of various key departments implementing development and welfare schemes would go on a field inspection in the four districts on the day. Based on the inputs received during the field inspections, delivery of the schemes would be discussed in the review meeting attended by respective district collectors in the presence of the Chief Minister on the second day (February 2).
During the meeting, the CM would hold a detailed review with the senior officials of the district, including district collectors in the presence of the Chief Secretary, secretaries of key departments and heads of various government departments, a release issued by the government said.
