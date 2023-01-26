Teen riding pillion injured in accident, succumbs
TIRUVALLUR: In a tragic road accident, a 16-year-old youth who sustained injuries after he fell off from the bike near Eekadu succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.
Five days ago, the deceased Akash Kumar, a resident of Perumal Kovil Street in Perathur, was riding pillion with his friend Karthik on a bike and the duo were on their way to Redhills from Tiruvallur.
“As they neared Eekadu, Karthik who wanted to avoid colliding into an oncoming vehicle, jammed the brakes too hard causing Akash to lose his balance and fall on the ground,” police said.
Akash sustained severe injuries on his head and body. He was admitted to Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital. He was further shifted to the government hospital in Chennai for advanced treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.
