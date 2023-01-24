Stalin welcomes CJI’s language idea

Taking to Twitter, to welcome the suggestion made by the CJI at a recent function, a video of which was shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, Chief Minister Stalin said, “I wholeheartedly welcome Hon’ble CJI’s suggestion to make SC judgments available in all Indian languages. This along with our long-pending demand of allowing the use of State official languages in High Courts will bring justice closer to the common people of our country.” Chief Minister Stalin has been demanding the Union government to facilitate the use of Tamil as language of the Madras High Court. The proposal was also one of the promises made by the DMK in its poll manifesto.