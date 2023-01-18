Not a suggestion to change name: Guv Ravi on ‘Tamizhagam’ row

CHENNAI: Putting a full stop to the Thamizhagam row, Raj Bhavan on Wednesday issued a clarification on the same and said that it was not a suggestion to change the name of the State.
"In an event at Raj Bhavan on January 4, 2023 to felicitate the volunteers of Kashi - Tamil Sangamam, a recently concluded month long festival celebrating the age old cultural connect of Tamil people with Kashi, while dwelling upon the historical cultural connect between the two, I referred to the word 'Tamizhagam',” the release said.
The release further added: “ In those days, there was no 'Tamil Nadu'. Hence in historical cultural context, I referred to the word 'Tamizhagam' as a 'more appropriate expression',”
It also said that an interpretation or inference that it was a suggestion to change the name of the Tamil Nadu is erroneous and far-fetched.
“Without understanding the basis of my speech, arguments that the Governor is against the word 'Tamil Nadu' have become a topic of discussion. Hence, I am giving this clarification to put an end to it," it read.
In an event organised by Raj Bhavan in its premises on January 4 to facilitate the volunteers of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, the Governor made a statement referring to the state “Tamizhagam” making yet another controversy and refused to die down till date.
This comes after Ravi left to New Delhi for a 2-day visit today, amid increasing conflict between the Tamil Nadu government and the Raj Bhavan.
(With inputs from Bureau)
