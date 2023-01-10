Pongal invite from ‘Tamilagam’ Guv Ravi sparks row

CHENNAI: Amid growing tensions between Governor RN Ravi and DMK-led government, a Pongal invitation from the Raj Bhavan has sparked a fresh controversy as it mentions Ravi as Tamilagam Governor. It is to be noted that he was mentioned as Tamil Nadu Governor in the invitation in the previous years.
MP Su Venkatesan took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Governor invitation. Last time, the invitation letter had the Tamil Nadu government's motto. This time the invitation has only the Indian government's motto in three places. He refused to use it because Tamil Nadu is written in our motto. Similarly, can we expect him to walk away from the tax money and rented house of the people of Tamil Nadu?." (sic)
Earlier on Monday, the maiden Assembly session of 2023 began with the customary Governor's address in which Ravi skipped portions of the government-prepared customary address in the Assembly.
It is to be noted that the Governor ‘omitted’ two paragraphs highlighting the Dravidian model of governance and lauding the contributions of Dravidian leaders Periyar, Anna, Kalaignar, and Kamarajar.
