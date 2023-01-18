Tamil Nadu Guv RN Ravi heads to Delhi for 2-day visit

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi left for New Delhi on a 2-day visit today, amid increasing conflict between the Tamil Nadu government and the Raj Bhavan.

It is also said that the Governor is planning to visit the national capital to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and discuss the events that took place in the Assembly.

The State government is accusing Governor RN Ravi of acting against the people of Tamil Nadu and the Constitution.

On the January 13, Ravi visited New Delhi, a day after Tamil Nadu MPs met the President and submitted a petition which mentioned that the Governor has been violating the Constitution.

It may be noted that a team of DMK representatives met President Droupadi Murmu. Later, a memorandum was submitted to the President on behalf of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin.

Similarly, a complaint has been sent to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.