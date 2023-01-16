Deeply saddened: Stalin condoles Jallikattu deaths

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday condoled the demise of the two persons during Jallikattu events in the State.

A release issued by the State government said that R Arvindraj (24) of Palamedu in Madurai who took part in the Jallikattu in Palamedu and Arvind (25) of Kalamavur village in Pudukottai who had visited Tiruverumbur to watch the Jallikattu at Sooriyur in Tiruchirappalli, succumbed to injuries they had sustained during the bull taming event.

"I was deeply saddened by the report of their death,” the CM said in the statement.