Spectator run over by bull at Suriyur's Jallikattu dies

CHENNAI: A spectator, who had come to watch the Jallikattu event held at Suriyur in Tiruchy on the occasion of the Pongal festival, died after being run over by a bull.

The victim, Arvind (25) from Pudukottai, was critically injured and was admitted to a government hospital in Tiruchy, where he died following the treatment.

So far 26 people have suffered minor injuries in the event. Police are working to evacuate the spectators from the field. Police and the festival committee are also constantly advising people to follow rules and not indulge in violations and only two people should come to hold the stall.

Jallikattu competition kick-started today from 8 am in Suriyur with more than 700 bulls from Tiruchy and surrounding areas such as Ariyalur, Perambalur, and Karur participating in the competition.

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that a bull tamer, who had participated in the Jallikattu event held at Palamedu in Madurai died after being hit by a bull.