26-yr-old bull tamer dies in Madurai Jallikattu event

The victim, Arvind Raj (26), was critically injured and was admitted to Madurai's Rajaji Government Hospital, where he died following the treatment.
CHENNAI: A bull tamer who had participated in the Jallikattu event held at Palamedu Manjamalaiswamy Aaru Thidal in Madurai on the occasion of Pongal festival died without responding to treatment on Monday.

The victim, Arvind Raj (26), was critically injured and was admitted to Madurai's Rajaji Government Hospital, where he died following the treatment.

Arvind had tamed 9 bulls in Palamedu's Jallikattu which left him injured.

Before the start of the event, under the leadership of District Collector Aneesh Shekhar and in the presence of MLAs A Venkatesan and Bhoominathan, cowherds and bull owners, festival organisers took the Jallikattu safety pledge. Following this, TN Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, P Moorthy kick started the competition.

