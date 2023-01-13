Avaniyapuram Jallikattu: Discussions held at Collector's office

CHENNAI: The Madurai branch of the High Court ordered an all-community committee meeting under the leadership of the District Collector regarding the Madurai Avaniyapuram jallikattu issue.
A discussion was held at the Collector's office between two groups regarding the conduct of Jallikattu in Avaniyapuram where around 62 people were invited for the discussion.
It was decided that the members of the committee could give suggestions regarding the conduct of Jallikattu at Avaniyapuram.
After the meeting was over, there was a verbal dispute between the two parties and the police who were on security duty at that time convinced them and sent them away.
Due to this, there was a commotion in the Collector's office premises.
