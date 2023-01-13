Avaniyapuram jallikattu: HC orders to hold peace meet
MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Thursday gave its nod to organise jallikattu, involving members representing all castes and creed at Avaniyapuram, on the festive day of Pongal, scheduled on January 15, on a condition that if a peace committee meeting with the local community settles it amicably.
Petitioners, including Muniyasami and Kalyanasundaram from Avaniyapuram stated that last year, jallikattu was organised at Avaniyapuram as per the directive of the High Court, involving people of all castes in the committee. But, this year, without following any such guidelines issued by the Court, a particular community of committee tends to organise jallikattu, neglecting those belonging to the Adi Dravidar community. It could not be accepted. Hence, the petitioners sought direction to constitute a fresh committee including people of all castes to organise the event.
Meanwhile, the state counsel said local people representing various castes formed organisations on their own every year ahead of the event. Over the years, coordination and consultative committees were formed and jallikattu has been conducted successfully. Despite convening peace committee meetings to iron out their differences, it all ended without reaching amicable solution.
A division bench of Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice R Vijayakumar, after hearing, directed the district administration to convene a peace committee meeting on January 13 with involvement of people from all castes. If an amicable solution is arrived at the meeting, an organising committee should be formed involving people of all castes to conduct jallikattu at Avaniyapuram. If not, the district administration could organise the event involving Adi Dravidar Welfare Department and maintain law and order.
