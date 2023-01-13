Avaniyapuram jallikattu: HC orders to hold peace meet

Petitioners, including Muniyasami and Kalyanasundaram from Avaniyapuram stated that last year, jallikattu was organised at Avaniyapuram as per the directive of the High Court, involving people of all castes in the committee. But, this year, without following any such guidelines issued by the Court, a particular community of committee tends to organise jallikattu, neglecting those belonging to the Adi Dravidar community. It could not be accepted. Hence, the petitioners sought direction to constitute a fresh committee including people of all castes to organise the event.