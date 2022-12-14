Tamil Nadu cabinet reshuffle: Check Minister's designations here

Check Ministers Designation and their portfolios:

1. Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development.

The allocation of portfolios are Youth Welfare, Sports Development, Special Programme Implementation Department & Poverty Alleviation Programme and Rural Indebtedness.

2. I. Periyasamy who served as Minister for Co-operation is now the Minister for Rural Development.

The allocation of portfolios are Rural Development, Panchayats and Panchayat Union.

3. S. Muthusamy who served as Minister Housing and Urban Development is now the Minister for Housing and Urban Development.

The allocation of portfolios are Housing, Rural Housing, Town Planning Projects and Housing Development, Accommodation Control, Urban Planning and Urban Development.

4. KR. Periyakaruppan who served as Minister for Rural Development is now the Minister for Co-operation. The allocated portfolio is Co-operation.

5. R.S. Raja Kannappan who served as Minister for Backward Classes Welfare retains the same. The allocated portfolios are Backward Classes Welfare, Most Backward Classes Welfare, De-notified Communities Welfare and Khadi & Village Industries Board.

6. K. Ramachandran who served as Minister for Forests is now the Minister for Tourism. The allocated portfolios are Tourism and Tourism Development Corporation.

7. R. Gandhi who served as Minister for Handlooms and Textiles retains the same. The allocated portfolios are Handlooms and Textiles, Boodhan and Gramadhan.

8. P.K. Sekar Babu Minister who served as for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments retains the same. The allocated portfolios are Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and CMDA.

9. Dr. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan who served as Minister for Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management. The allocated portfolios are Finance, Planning, Human Resources Management, Pensions and Pensionary benefits and Statistics

10. Siva V. Meyyanathan Minister who served as Environment, Climate Change and Youth Welfare and Sports Development is now the Minister for Environment and Climate Change.

The allocation of portfolios are Environment and Pollution Control and Ex-Servicemen.

11. Dr. M. Mathiventhan who served as Minister for Tourism is now the Minister for Forests. The allocated portfolio is Forests.