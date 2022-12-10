Kovai: Youth hangs self on losing money in online gambling games

COIMBATORE: A 22-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging as he lost money playing online gambling games in Coimbatore on Thursday.

According to police, S Salman from VIP Garden near Kinathukadavu was addicted to playing online gambling games. Employed in a private firm, Salman made some money initially in online gambling games, but eventually began to lose huge amounts.

He spent his entire salary playing the online games and also borrowed money from others. Police said Salman was in fear of revealing the unfortunate developments to his parents and slipped into depression over the last few days.

While being alone at home on Thursday evening, Salman took the extreme step. His parents who returned home were shocked to see their son hanging and had informed Kinathukadavu police. In a suicide note, Salman claimed that he lost his entire salary playing online gambling games and expressed his extreme decision.

Police sent the body of the deceased for a post mortem at Pollachi Government Hospital. A case has been registered and further inquiries are on.