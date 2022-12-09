DPH orders to conduct medical camps in cyclone-affected areas

CHENNAI: After cyclone Mandous landfall, the deputy directors of public health services are instructed to conduct medical camps in the cyclone-affected areas. Daily reports should be sent through the Integrated Health Information Portal (IHIP) and Covid-19-appropriate behavior should be followed in all monsoons related prevention and relief activities, instructed the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine on Friday.
“The district officer should ensure that uninterrupted power supply is available to the medical institutions, particularly the ICUs, CCU, NICUS, OTS, and cold chain equipment. They should effectively coordinate with EB authorities to ensure an uninterrupted power supply,” said Dr TS Selvavinayagam, Director of DPH.
“Ambulances should be stationed or mobilised to shift and transport the patients under critical care, to other medical institutions, in case, if the power supply could not be restored by any means in the institution in coordination with 108,” he added.
The supply of drugs, medicines, IV fluids, and blood should be stocked in all medical college hospitals, district headquarters hospitals, and taluk hospitals, including private hospitals, for at least a week to tackle emergencies due to natural calamity disasters.
After the cyclone, there should be continuous monitoring of the patients both in the health facilities and the camps for the occurrence of the following syndrome conditions such as acute febrile illness syndrome, acute diarrheal disease syndrome, influenza-like illnesses syndrome, jaundice, and acute encephalitis syndrome.
“The information should enter into the IHIP portal to analyze for any unusual increase in the conditions for taking appropriate public health preventive measures. The district officers are instructed to an adequate number of vector control teams, water chlorination, and monitoring teams and medical teams should be kept ready to carry out immediate relief measures after the cyclone,” stated the official.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android