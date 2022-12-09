DPH orders to conduct medical camps in cyclone-affected areas

CHENNAI: After cyclone Mandous landfall, the deputy directors of public health services are instructed to conduct medical camps in the cyclone-affected areas. Daily reports should be sent through the Integrated Health Information Portal (IHIP) and Covid-19-appropriate behavior should be followed in all monsoons related prevention and relief activities, instructed the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine on Friday.

“The district officer should ensure that uninterrupted power supply is available to the medical institutions, particularly the ICUs, CCU, NICUS, OTS, and cold chain equipment. They should effectively coordinate with EB authorities to ensure an uninterrupted power supply,” said Dr TS Selvavinayagam, Director of DPH.