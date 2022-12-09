Damages during extreme weather conditions normal: GCC on Marina ramp

CHENNAI: Hours after the wooden ramp built for persons with disabilities was broken following continuous rain and wind owing to Cyclone Mandous, the Greater Chennai Corporation took to Twitter to explain that the pathway was designed with temporary eco-friendly materials and that such damages during extreme weather conditions were normal.

Soon after the incident, netizens and the general public came down heavily on the government and the Corporation as the ramp was inaugurated very recently.

In a series of tweets, the Corporation wrote, "To fulfil the long-time wish of the differently-abled &in compliance with the CRZ guidelines, a wooden ramp has been constructed in an eco-friendly manner at Marina beach, so that it will not affect the nesting of olive ridley turtles. Though the facility is permanent."

"The ramp is designed with temporary eco-friendly materials. The boards getting dismantled during such extreme weather and sea conditions are normal. The structure was planned in such a way that it can be repaired easily after a natural calamity like a cyclone. The sea has come inward by 20 meters owing to the high tides, eroding the sand supporting the ramp which ends 10 meters from the usual water line."