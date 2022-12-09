Cyclone Mandous: Disaster response force teams on standby

As many as 16,000 police personnel drawn from law and order, traffic and special divisions will be engaged round the clock for cyclone duty. City police have also engaged the services of 1500 home guard volunteers for rescue and relief operations.

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal reviewed the preparedness of the rescue teams on Friday.

Patrol vehicles will be on the move in neighbourhoods advising public about cyclone updates through PA (public announcement) systems. The patrol vehicles will ensure that advertisement hoardings and banners placed precariously are relieved and placed in safe areas.