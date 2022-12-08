TN government to train IAS probationers in Bonded Labour Act
CHENNAI: From now on, the IAS probationers in the state would undergo training on Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act 1976.
The state government, with an objective to sensitise the bureaucrats on bonded labourers’ system to eradicate the ill-practice, has included the subject of the BL (Abolition) Act in the regular training programme for the IAS probationers.
The training programme would be held during the first phase of state headquarters training period at Anna Administrative Staff College.
“The IAS probationers of 2022 batch will be the first batch to undergo the training programme. From the next batch, the programme will be conducted during the second phase of state headquarters/public sector undertaking training that is scheduled from July 31, 2023,” said an official quoting the circular from Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu.
The objective of the training was to equip the bureaucracy, which would play a vital role in policy-making and law enforcement, to know the nuances of the bonded labourers’ system. It would pave the way for the government to achieve its goal to make the state-free from bonded labour system.
“It is part of the government’s sustained efforts to end bonded labourers’ system,” said an official, while activists and stakeholders welcomed the government’s initiative.
“We have faced several challenges pre and post rescue of bonded labourers. Several officials, who lack knowledge about the Act and elements of the bonded labour system, had denied release certificates to many victims,” said a released bonded labourer-turned- member of district vigilance committee.
The department, as part of the continuous campaign, carried out survey-cum-study in 11 bonded labour prone districts - Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Erode, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Pudukkottai. The survey covered brick kilns, rice mills, charcoal making units, stone quarries and agricultural sector. “The survey outcome helps the government in framing guidelines and making policy decisions in obtaining favourable results,” said a senior official, preferring anonymity.
The outcome of the survey-cum-study helped the authorities to tighten the standard operating procedure (SOP) in all fronts from identification of bonded labourers, rescuing and rehabilitating them. The authorities are also giving importance to prosecution of agents and employers of bonded labourers.
The top bureaucrats have also emphasised on convergence of information to facilitate the district collectors to act fast to bail out the victims of the bonded labour system. “Apart from this, the senior officials directed the district level officials of the labour department to coordinate with police, revenue and other line departments to ensure successful rescue and rehabilitation,” he said.
