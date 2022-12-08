Loss of revenue hitting us hard: Omnibus assn to TN govt
CHENNAI: Pointing out loss of revenue to the State government and loss of livelihood, omnibus owners have requested the government to allow operation 350 buses that are lying idle after Covid pandemic.
In a petition to Chief Minister MK Stalin, All Omni Bus Owners Association has pointed out that 4,000 omni buses had operated every day in the State before the pandemic.
“Due to Covid impact, only 1,600 buses are in operating condition now. Of the 570 omni bus owners, 15 died of heart attack due to financial stress and 10 more committed suicide. Over 12 lakh indirect employees lost their livelihood,” the petition said.
It added that requests have been made to the transport commissioner to allow operation of buses that are lying idle since November 2021. “But there’s a delay in fulfilling the request. Now, only 850 buses are running in the State,” the petition said.
The government has lost road tax revenue of Rs 21 crore as each omni bus pays Rs 1.20 lakh road tax every 3 months.
“After the first wave of pandemic, buses were allowed by the transport commissioner with nil assessment. However, after the second wave, the department is refusing to do this. In Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry, buses are being allowed with nil assessment. But our State has been delaying it for over a year. Buses are deteriorating and owners are struggling to pay bank loans,” the petition said.
