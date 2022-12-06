Trichy Suriya quits BJP, asks Annamalai to replace org secy

CHENNAI: Former state-level leader of BJP’s OBC Wing Suriya Siva on Tuesday quit the party. He, however, whipped up a storm while announcing his decision to exit the saffron party by taking a potshot on party organising secretary Kesava Vinayagam.

“The journey in the party was a pleasant experience…I hereby end my relationship with BJP,” Suriya said on his social media post. He was under suspension for six months following a disciplinary committee’s report over the controversial telephonic conversation between him and minority wing leader Daisy Saran.

He extolled state party president K Annamalai as a “big treasure trove” for the party. The BJP would certainly achieve double digit (seats) in the forthcoming elections. To achieve that, party organising secretary Kesava Vinayagam should be replaced. Otherwise, the party would remain the same as in the past, he said and hinted that there is no scope and growth for the party if it did not remove him from the post.

It may be recalled that Annamalai, acting on the report of the disciplinary committee report, suspended Suriya for six months. He issued the direction November 22. He, however, was allowed to function as an ordinary party cadre during the period.