TamilNadu

Online rummy ban: Min Regupathy to meet Guv tomorrow

On Monday, Regupathy stated that 95 per cent of the people in the State are in favour of the ban on online rummy.
Law Minister S Regupathy; Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: State Law Minister S Regupathy is set to meet Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi tomorrow morning regarding providing assent to the Bill to ban online gambling. He is also reported to give an explanation regarding the Prohibition Bill on online gambling in person.

The Minister has said that the bill has been drafted after collecting the relevant information and properly analyzing the expert's report, and the bill banning gambling games, including online rummy, has been brought in accordance with the Constitution.

Tamil Nadu ordinance banning online gambling challenged

Political parties, in the ruling alliance or in the opposition, except BJP, have joined hands to question and condemn Governor RN Ravi for the delay in providing assent to the Bill to ban online gambling. Governor RN Ravi also wrote a letter to Tamil Nadu government asking for an explanation for the need to ban online gambling games.

Meanwhile, PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss and Congress Legislative party leader K Selvaperunthagai criticised Governor RN Ravi for not providing assent to the Bill passed by the State government to ban online rummy even after 40 days.

On October 19, a bill to ban online gambling, including online rummy, was tabled and passed in the Assembly, but the Governor has not provided assent yet. Meanwhile, the six-week period for the Ordinance ended on Sunday.

Online Gambling Bill row: Governorship is outdated, says Kanimozhi

