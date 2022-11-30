Online rummy ban: Min Regupathy to meet Guv tomorrow

On Monday, Regupathy stated that 95 per cent of the people in the State are in favour of the ban on online rummy.

Political parties, in the ruling alliance or in the opposition, except BJP, have joined hands to question and condemn Governor RN Ravi for the delay in providing assent to the Bill to ban online gambling. Governor RN Ravi also wrote a letter to Tamil Nadu government asking for an explanation for the need to ban online gambling games.

Meanwhile, PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss and Congress Legislative party leader K Selvaperunthagai criticised Governor RN Ravi for not providing assent to the Bill passed by the State government to ban online rummy even after 40 days.

On October 19, a bill to ban online gambling, including online rummy, was tabled and passed in the Assembly, but the Governor has not provided assent yet. Meanwhile, the six-week period for the Ordinance ended on Sunday.