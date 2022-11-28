95% people are in favour of online rummy ban: Minister Regupathy

Meanwhile, PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss and Congress Legislative party leader K Selvaperunthagai criticised Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for not providing assent to the Bill passed by the State government to ban online rummy even after 40 days.

Taking to Twitter, Anbumani pointed out at the recent suicide of a woman labourer from Odisha Bandana Majki allegedly due to online rummy and said that so far in the last 15 months, after the ban on online rummy was lifted, 33 persons and four persons in the last two months have killed themselves.

After the State government promulgated Ordinance to ban online rummy, the state government passed a Bill to ban online rummy on October 19, but the Governor has not provided assent yet. Meanwhile, the six-week period for the Ordinance ended on Sunday.

Anbumani said that the Governor should understand the outrage of the people of the State and should provide assent to the Bill at the earliest.

Selvaperunthagai, in a statement, said that it is disheartening to note that the Governor has not given assent to the Bill and urged the President to withdraw the Governor from the State.