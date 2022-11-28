Online Gambling Bill row: Governorship is outdated, says Kanimozhi

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Monday condemned Governor RN Ravi over delay in giving assent to the the Bill against online gambling.

"The Governor post is something that is not needed. It is an outdated position. As the Governor did not give his assent to the Online Rummy Prohibition Bill, which is now in a state of lapse. "I don't know why they are so eager to protect online rummy," Kanimozhi said.

Earlier, Governor RN Ravi wrote a letter to the Tamil Nadu government asking for an explanation for the need to ban online gambling games.

It is to be noted that the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Ordinance lapsed on November 27 as it was valid till the intervening night of November 27 and November 28.

According to Article 213 (2)(a) of the constitution, the Ordinance would lapse in a period of six weeks after the date of commencement of the last session of the legislative assembly. The previous legislative assembly session began on October 17 and if this was taken into account the Ordinance would lapse on November 27.