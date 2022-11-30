MGR served in DMK more than AIADMK, says Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran aka MGR was more a DMK leader than AIADMK leader as he served more in DMK than in AIADMK.

Stalin participated at the centenary function of Tamil Nadu's first woman Chief Minister VN Janaki, wife of MGR, at the MGR-Janaki Arts and Science college for women. In the function, Stalin recalled the contributions of MGR to DMK and his close association with MGR.