MGR served in DMK more than AIADMK, says Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said that former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran aka MGR was more a DMK leader than AIADMK leader as he served more in DMK than in AIADMK.
Stalin participated at the centenary function of Tamil Nadu's first woman Chief Minister VN Janaki, wife of MGR, at the MGR-Janaki Arts and Science college for women. In the function, Stalin recalled the contributions of MGR to DMK and his close association with MGR.
"Our beloved leader MGR was in DMK for 20 years. He spread the core principles of DMK such as social equality and socialism through his movie as a hero and was a great influencing factor. Later, due to circumstances he started a new organisation and his contribution for the organisation is just 15 years. MGR functioned from 1952 to 1972 and he himself has mentioned his association with DMK on several occasions. Once MGR said that he lost a debate with former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in trying to persuade him to join the national party which MGR was part of but joined DMK,” said Stalin, who also added that during his school days he used to collect funds from MGR for his school and MGR did not like Stalin calling him sir.
